(Repeats story published on Thursday, with no changes)
* Security forces accused of harsh tactics
* Echoes of Mubarak-era policing cause concerns
* Sisi focuses on economy, big projects to underpin
stability
* Gulf Arab state backers hit by lower oil prices
By Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Jan 29 A crackdown on protests in Egypt
is not expected to provoke widespread unrest that threatens
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's rule, as most Egyptians crave
an end to years of political turmoil that have hammered their
hopes of prosperity.
More than 25 people were killed at the weekend when security
forces quelled protesters angered by what many perceive as a
police state and a disregard for free speech and human rights,
as well as the government's crushing of the Muslim Brotherhood.
But the unrest is unlikely to escalate dramatically as most
Egyptians back Sisi's efforts to stabilise a nation roiled by
upheaval since the toppling of Hosni Mubarak in 2011, say
diplomats and analysts.
Sisi's long-term political survival may hinge instead on
his efforts to stimulate the economy and create jobs in the Arab
world's most populous country, where the unemployment rate has
climbed from 8.9 percent to 13 percent since Mubarak's rule.
But the tactics used to put down the protests on the
anniversary of the 2011 uprising on Sunday - with witnesses
saying police opened fire with birdshot and live rounds -
reminded some Egyptians of the decades of Mubarak's iron-fisted
rule.
The diplomats and analysts warned that Sisi could not be
complacent about public anger over any authoritarianism.
They say the dynamics of the unrest could change if Sisi
does not reform the police, accused of widespread human rights
abuses in a clampdown launched after the overthrow of President
Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.
"There are significant pockets of resistance and resentment
and the alienation of those pockets is likely to increase as the
regime consolidates," said Egypt expert Nathan Brown, a
professor at George Washington University in the United States.
Brown said "out of control" security forces acting with
impunity and apparent lack of oversight are a liability for
Sisi: "If that is not corrected, (it) may lead to a return to
the general resentment that moves outside of those pockets."
One of those pockets is Matariya, a rundown Cairo suburb
where 18 people were killed on Sunday. Profanities condemning
Sisi are scrawled on buildings in the Brotherhood stronghold.
There is also graffiti in support of the outlawed Brotherhood.
In a neighbourhood of rough roads and unfinished buildings,
women sat outside a mosque waiting for male neighbours to return
from the burial of 20-year-old Sayeed Said Halim.
Residents said he was killed in crossfire during clashes
between Islamist demonstrators and security forces. Authorities,
blaming the Brotherhood for the violence, said protesters were
armed. "The protests will continue until we get our rights,"
said Oum Ahmed, an honorific used in the Middle East.
'EGYPT IS EXHAUSTED'
Although Sunday's protests were the bloodiest since Sisi
took office in June, key differences from the situation in 2011
allowed security forces to move decisively against activists in
Cairo, Alexandria and smaller cities in the Nile Delta and the
south.
During the 2011 revolt, soldiers stood by as Egyptians
protested because Mubarak had alienated the military. There are
no indications that Sisi is losing the support of the generals.
Also in favour of Sisi is support from Western powers who
pump billions of dollars in aid into Egypt every year despite
accusations of widespread abuse from human rights groups.
While they call for democratic reforms, Egypt's Western
allies have taken no tough measures to promote change. Sisi says
he is fighting a war against terrorism, an argument which has
resonance among Western states alarmed by the rise of Islamic
State militants.
"The protests are not a threat to Sisi's rule but they show
there is still discontent in the country and that has to be
addressed," a senior Western diplomat said.
Critics say Sisi has returned authoritarian rule to Egypt
while those around him defend police tactics and say that the
alternative could result in unrest and chaos.
The fatal shooting of activist Shaimaa Sabbagh at a protest
in downtown Cairo on Saturday caused outcry amongst
pro-democracy activists. Images of blood dripping from her face
quickly spread on social media.
"They want the country like under Mubarak. Rotten and
silent, without any talk," said her friend Yehia el-Gaafry.
Authorities said her death was under investigation. But
police show no signs of softening. Armed with automatic weapons,
they have been standing guard all week near the spot where she
was shot in the back.
"The security sector in Egypt, specifically the police in
its current shape and form, is a huge burden on any attempt,
democratic or not, to move this country forward," said Karim
Ennarah, of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights.
But in downtown Cairo, where rare protests were held in the
run-up to the anniversary, conversations with shopkeepers
suggest Egyptians will continue to overlook reported human
rights abuses, as long as Sisi delivers stability.
Other than their allies, few people expressed concern over
the deaths of Islamists at the hands of security forces.
"The country is exhausted," said Hamdeya Hussein, 64, who
works at a stationery shop. She said she hopes the thousands of
Islamists in jail will die there. "The security forces need to
be tougher so that they finish them."
MEGA-PROJECTS
Sisi's initial reforms focused not on the security sector,
but on rebuilding Egypt's economy. He cut politically-sensitive
fuel subsidies, winning praise from foreign investors - many of
who have shunned Egypt, along with tourists, due to the
political and social unrest since Mubarak was ousted.
Even though the move was unpopular at home, particularly
among the rural poor, there was no serious political backlash.
Sisi's long-term political survival may hinge on
mega-projects designed to boost the economy and create jobs.
They include a second Suez Canal in the spirit of the ambitious
national programmes of late President Gamal Abdel Nasser, who
was regarded as a hero by many Egyptians.
Much will also depend on whether oil-rich Gulf Arab states
such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who see the
Brotherhood as an existential threat will remain staunch
financial backers of Sisi despite dramatically lower oil prices.
"The most significant risk is a steep decline in (Gulf)
assistance if low oil prices persist before Egypt enacts serious
reform and attracts serious international foreign direct
investment," said Florence Eid, of think-tank Arabia Monitor.
A source familiar with government thinking in the United
Arab Emirates said support from Abu Dhabi for Sisi and his
policies will be "unwavering".
Egypt's senior security officials do not seem too concerned
by the recent protests, which were followed by a series of bombs
targeting police.
Police Brigadier Gamal Mukhtar told a news conference the
Brotherhood had failed to muster support for the demonstrations,
and described the bombs as the "last kicks of a dying horse".
Egypt is far calmer than a year ago, when Brotherhood
protests hammered tourism, a pillar of the economy.
But if resentment about heavy-handed police tactics spreads,
police are likely to take even tougher measures that could
undermine Sisi's efforts to rescue the economy, analysts say.
"Even if there are no attacks in tourist areas and they are
safe, the political protests and violence make headlines," said
Angus Blair, chairman of Signet Institute, a think-tank.
"And there is then a perception created that might dissuade
some tourists and investors from coming to, or investing
in, Egypt."
(Additional reporting by Ali Abdelaty, Shadi Bushra and Michael
Georgy in Cairo, and William Maclean in Dubai and Paul Taylor in
Davos; Editing by Michael Georgy, Peter Millership and Pravin
Char)