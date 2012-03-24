* Soccer fans clash with police; roads, harbour closed
By Tamim Elyan
CAIRO, March 24 One person was shot dead and at
least 65 injured when security forces clashed with angry soccer
fans in Egypt's Port Said protesting against an order to suspend
their club over the country's worst stadium disaster, a medical
source said.
The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) banned the club,
al-Masry, for two seasons on Friday for a pitch invasion that
killed 74 fans last month, the most deadly incident since the
protests that toppled President Hosni Mubarak last year.
The EFA ordered Port Said Stadium, where the stampede took
place after al-Masry beat Cairo's Al Ahli, to be closed for
three years.
Military police fired shots in the air to disperse hundreds
of soccer fans protesting outside the Suez Canal Authority
building in Port Said late on Friday, witnesses said.
"Hundreds of angry fans clashed with military police after
the decision was announced," one witness said.
"One was shot dead, in the back, and 18 were injured in the
clashes, two of them are suffering gunshot wounds," the medical
source said.
Clashes erupted again on Saturday after the funeral of the
person who was shot. Protesters smashed the front of police and
army clubs in the city and marched towards the canal authority's
building. Police fired teargas and shot into the air.
"I haven't seen a worse day than what Port Said is going
through today," said Hany Abu Taleb, 28, a student in Port Said.
"I demand the suspension of the decision (to ban the club) or
its amendment ... We refuse to have the football league without
Port Said."
Port Said harbour was closed on Saturday morning because of
the protests and ships using the Suez Canal were directed to a
secondary route east of the city, sources at the Suez Canal
Authority and Port Said harbour said.
Shops were closed and many city residents stayed in their
homes. Army and police stepped up security outside government
buildings.
"Port Said was destroyed economically and we can't find a
source of income," said city resident Ahmed Abu Seir, 23. "I
can't earn a living since the disastrous game. How long are we
going to continue like this?"
The EFA said in a statement that al-Masry would be suspended
for the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons. The club would be
reinstated to the Egyptian Premier League in the 2013/14 season,
it added.
During the February pitch invasion, steel doors at the
stadium were bolted shut, trapping fans trying to escape from
the stands. Dozens were crushed to death.
Many fans blamed the government for failing to send enough
police to the stadium given the tense build-up to the match, and
many believe the violence was started by hired thugs. At least
1,000 people were injured.
Prosecutors referred 75 people, including nine security
officials in Port Said, to the criminal court on March 15 to
face trial over the violence.
(Additional reporting by Mohamed Abdellah in Cairo and Yousri
Mohamed in Ismailia; Writing by Tamim Elyan; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)