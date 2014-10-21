* Measures needed to offset further subsidy cuts
* First phase for 2 mln people at cost of $350 mln
* Corruption, lack of data remain challenges
CAIRO, Oct 21 Egypt will introduce two new cash
benefits early next year as part of government efforts to
minimise the impact of subsidy cuts on the poor, a government
ministers said.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government raised fuel
prices by up to 78 percent shortly after he took office in June
- a step that his predecessors had shunned for fear of sparking
unrest in a country where millions live in extreme poverty.
The price hikes were accompanied by a patchwork of relief
measures including free transport in army buses to offset
increases in the cost of public transport.
But the government will have to offer the hardest hit
Egyptians more help, like the new cash transfers, if it is to
successfully implement the next phase of subsidy cuts to reduce
a budget deficit that exceeds 10 percent of GDP.
In an interview for the Reuters Middle East Investment
Summit, Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali said the
initial phase of the two schemes would target about 2 million
people in Upper Egypt, the impoverished rural south of the
country, at an initial cost of 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($350
million).
"We hope to start sometime end of November, early December
registering newcomers to the programme," she said, with the
first payments available a few weeks later.
Wali said the benefits - which include a scheme for poor
working families and another for the elderly and disabled who
are unable to work - would be expanded in 2015, but declined to
estimate the eventual scope or cost of the nationwide program.
Egypt already operates a benefit scheme that supports about
1.5 million nationwide and which will continue.
The government estimates that more than 26 percent of
Egypt's 87 million people are living in poverty and has no
reliable statistics on disabled people.
"Our agreement with the ministry of finance is to avail this
amount of money in this fiscal year. Six months later we
reevaluate and we get into another batch," said Wali, a former
representative at the United Nations Development Programme.
Officials hope subsidy cuts will slice 50 billion pounds
from government spending in the current fiscal year and plan to
completely eliminate energy subsidies within five years.
GATHERING DATA
Sisi, who won a presidential election nearly a year after
ousting Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following mass
protests, has stuck to a tough love message for all Egyptians as
his government implements unpopular reforms including tax rises.
The cash benefits for poor families, which Wali said was
modeled after similar schemes in Latin America, would require
children to attend school and visit health centres to ensure the
next generation could attain a better standard of living.
Egypt has little data about its poor and vulnerable citizens
because they operate mostly in the informal sector - doing
casual work for cash payment and living in informal settlements
outside the government's reach.
Wali said her staff had spent the past six months updating
databases - in some cases creating them from scratch - and
linking them across ministries in order to implement the cash
transfers effectively.
The government aims to dispense the cash through post
offices, since the poorest Egyptians do not have banks in their
villages, let alone their own accounts. It is developing smart
cards to distribute the benefits.
Cash transfer schemes in other developing countries have
been criticised for their vulnerability to corruption, and Wali
said she was taking steps to reduce that possibility.
"There could be holes in the system that we're going to
learn about while working and improve while working, but it
shouldn't stop us, because no system is bulletproof," she said.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
