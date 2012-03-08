CAIRO, March 8 Egypt's SODIC,
the country's third-biggest listed developer, has agreed with
the authorities to develop projects on its land bank in West
Cairo within three years, in a move that protects the assets
from possible legal challenge.
SODIC, a luxury property developer, has been spared much of
the legal uncertainty over ownership of its land bank that has
hit the country's real estate sector and deepened following
President Hosni Mubarak's ouster.
The firm agreed with the authorities that, in order to keep
its land in West Cairo safe, it would speed up construction on
projects there and deliver within the new timeframe, it said in
a statement on Thursday.
"We view the event positively as it effectively removes a
legal overhang on SODIC's land bank in West Cairo," investment
bank EFG-Hermes said in a note.
"The agreement could help SODIC increase the appeal of its
off-plan products, which are now free of legal risks pertaining
to the land," the note said, adding the deal could help limit
cancellations at the project, Westown.
Egypt's property market was a major driver of foreign
investment and growth but is now struggling to recover from
legal rows over state land sales.
SODIC has not been directly implicated in the land rows but
its former chairman, the father-in-law of Mubarak's eldest son,
is facing trial for his role in a questionable land sale.
The company said earlier this week it had launched and sold
out 160 units of Westown Residence, in its second and third
stage. SODIC turned 141 unit sales into contracts worth 193
million Egyptian pounds ($32 million), bringing net sales of new
contracts year-to-date to 420 million pounds.
But the new timeframe would have a negative impact on how
easily SODIC can sell the land to potential developers and
businesses, analysts say.
The firm swung to a third-quarter loss in November.
($1 = 6.0350 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by David Holmes)