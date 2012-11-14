CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt's SODIC, the country's third-biggest listed property developer, reported a third-quarter net profit of 46.8 million Egyptian pounds ($7.67 million), the firm said in a statement carried by the stock exchange on Wednesday.

SODIC had reported a net of loss of 38 million pounds for the same period a year earlier, the statement said. ($1 = 6.1013 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed)