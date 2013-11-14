CAIRO Nov 14 Nine-month consolidated net profit at Egyptian property developer SODIC fell 39.5 percent year on year, the firm said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.

SODIC, one of the country's largest developers, made 79.86 million Egyptian pounds ($11.59 million) in the first nine months of the year, down from 131.93 million pounds in the same period a year earlier, it said in its statement. ($1 = 6.8884 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)