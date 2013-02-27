CAIRO Feb 27 Egyptian property developer SODIC
said on Wednesday it made a net profit of 257 million
Egyptian pounds ($38.1 million)in 2012 after a net loss in 2011.
The company's net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was
125 million pounds, it said in a statement, without giving a
comparative figure for the same period in 2011.
Egypt's real estate industry was thrown into turmoil after a
popular uprising ousted President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, hitting
demand for high-end property.
SODIC has been spared much of the legal uncertainty over
land bank ownership that damaged investor confidence in the
sector since the revolt. An agreement with authorities in March
last year to develop projects on its land bank in West Cairo
within three years protected SODIC's assets from possible legal
challenges.
The company said it made contracted sales of 347 million
pounds in the fourth quarter of 2012, and total revenues of 564
million pounds in the same period.
($1 = 6.7392 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Leslie Adler)