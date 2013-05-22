CAIRO May 22 First quarter profit at Egyptian
property developer SODIC fell 83 percent on the back
of fewer deliveries of flats and houses to buyers, but the
company said that business would speed up later in the year as
new residential projects come on stream.
SODIC, one of the country's largest developers, made 6
million Egyptian pounds ($859,500) in the first quarter, down
from 35 million pounds in the same period a year earlier, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The drop in revenues year on year is attributable to the
reduced deliveries during the quarter," the statement said.
"The relatively low deliveries during the quarter are as
planned, with a significant ramp up in deliveries expected in
the second half of the year on the back of multiple projects
coming on stream," it added.
The firm expects to achieve delivery targets of more than
600 units in 2013, it said.
($1 = 6.9810 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Patrick Graham)