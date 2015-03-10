(Adds context)
CAIRO, March 10 SODIC, one of Egypt's
largest property developers, said on Tuesday it had acquired 100
feddans (42 hectares) of land on the Mediterranean coast to
build the company's first coastal development.
The company said in a statement it had bought the land and
all shares in Tabrouk Building Company in a deal worth 191
million Egyptian pounds ($25 million).
The announcement came weeks after the company said it
planned 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds in new investments in 2015.
Egypt's once-booming construction sector was hit hard by the
2011 revolt that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule. Many large
real estate contracts were cancelled in the wake of the uprising
and investment dried up.
Four years on, the economy is showing the first signs of
recovery, bringing an uptick in demand for property in the Arab
world's most populous country. Government efforts to resolve
investors' legal disputes have contributed to an improving
outlook in the sector.
SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and
Investment Co., posted a net profit of 154.3 million Egyptian
pounds in 2014 after a loss of 477.1 million pounds the previous
year.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)