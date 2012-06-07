CAIRO/LONDON, June 7 Egypt's state wheat buyer said on Thursday it had officially registered Switzerland-based Soyuz Commodities as a supplier.

Soyuz Commodities, the grain trading arm of Russian investment group Summa Capital, was first listed in June 2011 on Switzerland's commercial business register as a firm involved in the trade of goods and commodities including grains, sugar, metals and petrochemicals.

Last month Summa purchased a stake of 50 percent minus one share in Russian state grain trader United Grain Company (UGC), which combined with Summa's control of the port of Novorossiysk and existing grain trading operations, should make the company a major exporter.

"To expand supplier sources and increase competitiveness and offers, GASC seeks to increase the number of wheat-supplying firms registered with it, and as such has added Soyuz Commodities," Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), told Reuters. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed in Cairo and Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)