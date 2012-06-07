* EGYPT's GASC confirms Soyuz, Solaris as new wheat
suppliers
* Soyuz owner Summa Capital bought into Russian UGC last
month
By Shaimaa Fayed and Sarah McFarlane
CAIRO/LONDON, June 7 Soyuz Commodities, which
has links to Moscow's state grain exporter, has won recognition
as an official supplier to the world's largest wheat importer
Egypt, positioning the year-old firm to become a major player in
grains markets.
Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it had officially
registered Switzerland-based Soyuz, the grain-trading arm of
Russian investment group Summa Capital. Just one month ago,
Summa bought a stake in Russia's state trader United Grain
Company (UGC).
"To expand supplier sources and increase competitiveness and
offers, GASC seeks to increase the number of wheat-supplying
firms registered with it, and as such has added Soyuz
Commodities," Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of GASC, told
Reuters.
Nomani said a second firm, Switzerland-based Solaris, had
also registered as a wheat supplier for GASC. Solaris also
trades grains from Russia, which competes with rivals including
the United States, Australia, France and Black Sea region
producers to supply the huge Egyptian market.
Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer and has imported
between 10 and 11 million tonnes of wheat annually for the past
three years, according to International Grains Council (IGC)
data.
Soyuz was first listed in June 2011 on Switzerland's
commercial business register as a firm involved in the trade of
goods and commodities including grains, sugar, metals and
petrochemicals.
In late May Summa bought a stake of 50 percent minus one
share in Russia's UGC, which combined with Summa's control of
the port of Novorossiisk and existing grain trading
operations, gave it a big role in one of the world's largest
wheat markets.
The local agent for Soyuz Commodities in Egypt is Royal
Company for Trading, Export and Import, Nomani said.
Summa Capital declined to comment.
Russian grain trader Solaris Commodities SA was first listed
in December 2011 on Switzerland's commercial business register
as a firm involved in cereals and any agricultural raw material.
"We're looking forward to supplying significant volumes of
Russian wheat to GASC and private Egyptian buyers this season as
Russian wheat has been the most competitive origin in recent
years and Egypt is a key market for us," said Swithun Still,
director at Solaris.
A large chunk of Egypt's wheat imports are typically sourced
from Russia. The state's main grain buyer GASC is responsible
for the majority of Egypt's wheat imports.
According to the IGC's May report, in 2011/12 Russia is
forecast to be the world's third largest wheat exporter behind
the U.S. and Australia.
