CAIRO Jan 5 Egyptian prosecutors sent
four telecom company employees to court on Thursday after
charging them with passing phone calls that served the interests
of Israel, an official at the prosecutor's office said.
"The state security prosecutor referred four employees of
Mobinil telecom company to the state security court on the
charge of passing calls to the benefit of the state of Israel,"
he said.
The official did not give further details or explain the
exact nature of the charges but said a statement would be
released later on Thursday.
Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to forge a peace
treaty with its neighbour Israel, but relations remain cool.
Over the years, Egypt has arrested a number of people
accused of spying for the Jewish state.
Mobinil is a mobile phone venture of Orascom
Telecom and France Telecom.
