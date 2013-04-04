By Ehab Farouk
| CAIRO, April 4
Egypt's stock exchange will
reinstate the buying and selling of single stocks in the same
session from the first week of next month in an effort to boost
market volumes.
The ability to buy and sell a stock in the same session was
stopped in February 2011 after the popular uprising that swept
autocratic President Hosni Mubarak from power.
The head of the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority,
Ashraf El Sharkawy, said the move would increase the number of
transactions by between 30 percent and 40 percent and help to
alleviate "huge liquidity problems" on the exchange.
Political instability in the two years since the revolution
has led to an economic crisis in the most populous Arab country.
Foreign currency reserves have fallen to critically low
levels, threatening Egypt's ability to buy in supplies of fuel
as well as wheat, of which it is the world's biggest importer.
Sharkawy said the stock exchange is seeking to attract new
companies to improve the investment climate.
The Cairo bourse fell to a 2013 low on Wednesday as foreign
investors sold stocks on fears that the Egyptian pound, which
has fallen sharply against the dollar on the black market in
recent days, would be devalued further.
The currency's slide in unofficial trading came as an
International Monetary Fund delegation resumed long-delayed
talks on a $4.8 billion loan agreement with Egypt. The
government says it expects a deal within two weeks.
Cairo's benchmark index dropped 2.2 percent to
4,926 points, its lowest level since Dec. 6. The breaching of
the psychologically critical 5,000 level also sparked selling by
investors who follow technical indicators.
The stock market has been hit by a series of sharp falls
over the past two years after many Mubarak-era businessmen and
officials in top listed companies were either jailed or placed
under investigation after corruption allegations.
It suffered another jolt last month, when the prosecutor
general issued a travel ban on the CEO of Orascom Construction
Industries, the biggest company on the exchange, as
part of an investigation into tax evasion.
Orascom Telecom Holding, meanwhile, could leave
the Egyptian market this year if a takeover bid by a subsidiary
of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Altimo proves
successful.
In February Egypt's regulator approved an offer by Qatar
National Bank to acquire Cairo's National Societe
Generale Bank.
(Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Paul Taylor and David
Goodman)