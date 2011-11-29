CAIRO Nov 29 Egypt's stock market suspended trading on Tuesday after the benchmark index surged 5 percent following a smooth first day of voting in the country's parliamentary election.

Voters thronged polling stations in Cairo, Alexandria and other cities in the first election since a popular uprising toppled President Hosni Mubarak in February.

The benchmark index touched its lowest since March 2009 last week as protesters demanding an end to army rule clashed with riot police, leaving 42 people dead. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)