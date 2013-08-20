DUBAI Aug 20 Egypt's stock market rose on
Tuesday after the top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood was
arrested, convincing some investors that the army-backed
government was bringing the security situation under control.
The main stock index climbed 1.6 percent in the
opening minutes of trade, ending three days of declines in which
it tumbled 5.6 percent as hundreds of people died during a
crackdown on the Brotherhood.
However, many analysts think an extended market rally is
unlikely without signs of a long-term easing of political
tensions in Egypt, and because it remains unclear whether the
government will be able to manage a smooth transition back to
civilian rule through elections in coming months.