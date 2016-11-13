DUBAI Nov 13 Egypt's stock market rose sharply
early on Sunday in heavy volume, heading for a 12th straight
session of gains following the International Monetary Fund's
approval of a three-year, $12 billion loan for the country.
The IMF has already disbursed an initial installment of
$2.75 billion to Egypt's central bank. The IMF loan approval had
been widely expected, but this plus Egypt's decision to float
its currency on Nov. 3 has made investors optimistic that the
market can look forward to major inflows of foreign money.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch recommended buying
Egyptian Treasury bills unhedged, reviving a trade that had been
popular among foreign investors before political upheaval in
2011 ushered in years of economic instability.
Egypt's blue chip stock index climbed 2.6 percent
in trading volume that looked set to be the biggest daily amount
on record. Financials and exporting firms were some of the top
gainers, with Egypt Kuwait Holding jumping 6.3 percent
and Arabian Food Industries rising as much as its 10
percent daily limit.
A few blue chips declined on profit-taking following strong
gains over the past week. Telecom Egypt was down 1.7
percent.
The broader stock market index was up 2.0 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane
Merriman)