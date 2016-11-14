DUBAI Nov 14 Egypt's stock market edged down in
early trade on Monday as traders booked profits in blue chips
after 12 straight days of spectacular gains fuelled by the float
of the Egyptian pound.
The blue chip index, which had soared 28.1 percent
since the pound was floated on Nov. 3, fell back 1.0 percent in
the first half-hour of trade. The broader EGX100 index
dropped 0.5 percent.
Many blue chips rocketed after the float partly because the
depreciation of the Egyptian pound meant companies'
dollar-denominated global depositary receipts were suddenly
worth much more in local currency. But that effect now appears
to have largely run its course.
The Cairo-listed shares of Commercial International Bank
, for example, fell 0.8 percent to 68.77 pounds early
on Monday. At $4.28, its GDRs are worth 67.11 pounds
at an exchange rate of 15.75 pounds to the dollar.
Alexandria Mineral Oils gained 3.8 percent to
55.01 pounds after EFG Hermes started coverage of the stock with
a "buy" rating, estimating fair value at 65 pounds.
