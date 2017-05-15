BRIEF-Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon:
CAIRO May 15 Egypt expects to apply a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions from early next month, Amr al-Munir, deputy finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.
The House of Representatives' Budget Committee approved a draft law submitted by the government that would impose stamp duty on stock exchange transactions, to be paid by buyers and sellers.
The duty has been set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year of the tax's introduction, rising to 1.5 pounds in the second year and 1.75 in the third.
The measure, approved by the cabinet in March and originally expected to come into effect this month, must still be approved by parliament.
More than 270 companies are listed on the Egyptian stock exchange and more than 500,000 investors are registered to trade there. (Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Catherine Evans)
NEW YORK, June 20 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish narrowed to its tightest since mid-April, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors scaled back their bearish bond bets as the recent softening in inflation data has raised doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again by year-end after it raised them last week, analysts said. Short investors, or those wh