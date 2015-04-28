By Ehab Farouk
| CAIRO, April 28
CAIRO, April 28 Egyptian investors challenged
the government in court on Tuesday over a tax on stock dividends
and capital gains, saying it is causing confusion and hampering
investment.
Traders say the market still doesn't understand how the tax
will be calculated or collected, adding to uncertainty aroused
by an indefinite delay to parliamentary elections. The stock
market hit a four-month low in early trade.
The head of the Egyptian stock exchange complained the tax
rules were too complicated and fund managers called them
burdensome.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi approved the law, which
imposes a 10 percent tax on capital gains and dividends, last
July as part of efforts to overhaul an economy battered by years
of political turmoil.
But the "executive regulations", which stipulate how the law
will be applied, were not published until earlier this month and
investors say they leave many ambiguities.
Finance Minister Hany Kadry Damian has estimated that the
stock market tax would raise between 3.5 million and 4.5 million
Egyptian pounds ($460,000 and $590,000). Profits from stock
market transactions in Egypt were previously tax-free.
The Egyptian Association for Financing and Investment
Studies, representing stock market investors and traders, filed
a lawsuit in an administrative court demanding changes to some
articles of the law, Mohsen Adel, deputy head of the
association, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Adel, a member of the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) board
and an advisory economic council for the presidency, said on his
Facebook page that the lawsuits were filed due to the
government's "failure to respond" to the issue.
The tax applies to dividends and capital gains made from
trading stocks on the Egyptian stock market and unlisted
companies.
"What we aim at through filing this lawsuit is to abolish
the law because it hurts the investors, the stock market, and
also harms competition with our neighbouring markets," said Awad
Altersawi, the legal adviser of the Egyptian Association for
Financing and Investment Studies.
The main index of Egypt's Stock Exchange rose by 32 percent
in 2014, the biggest jump among global markets. But the EGX has
fallen this year, hit by liquidity shortages and dropping
further since the new tax regulations were issued.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
(Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Michael Georgy)