CAIRO, July 16 An Egyptian journalist jailed
while covering protests in Sudan returned to Cairo on Monday
aboard President Mohamed Mursi's official jet after Egypt's new
head of state raised her case with his Sudanese counterpart.
Shaimaa Adel's detention in Sudan has received wide
attention in Egyptian media and triggered online campaigns for
her release. Mursi discussed her case with Sudanese President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir at the African Union summit on Sunday.
In comments that could help Mursi's popularity and
strengthen his image as a man of the people, Adel thanked him
and described the Muslim Brotherhood politician as a fatherly
figure.
Talking to the satellite station Al Jazeera Misr, she added
that Mursi insisted she fly home with him and they had had
breakfast together. Some of Mursi's critics have accused him of
exploiting the case for political gain, saying her release was
already scheduled.
Bashir had promised Mursi she would be freed, the official
Sudanese news agency reported, quoting the Sudanese foreign
minister. Mursi's official page on Facebook said the decision to
release her had followed the meeting, though some blogs had
previously reported she would be released.
Adel, 25, was detained on July 3 after covering student
protests in Khartoum. Sudanese officials accused her of having
worked as journalist without proper accreditation and having
links to activists.
She was the second Egyptian journalist in Sudan to get
detained and expelled after Bloomberg's Salma El Wardany. The
authorities had also alleged she had ties to activists.
