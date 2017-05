A cargo ship passes through the New Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Files

CAIRO Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fell to $5.005 billion in 2016 from $5.175 billion the previous year, Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

A government website published earlier on Thursday data showing the revenues reached $414.4 million for the month of December.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Larry King)