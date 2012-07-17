ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 17 An industrial dispute
in the Egyptian city of Suez triggered clashes between the
police and workers who broke into a government building on
Tuesday, setting fire to furniture, security sources and workers
said.
Factory workers at Ceramica Cleopatra, a privately-owned
firm, had gathered outside government offices in the port city
to demand the authorities intervene to resolve their dispute.
As tempers flared, the workers hurled stones at the building
of the Suez Security Directorate and raided the provincial
administration office. Police used teargas to disperse the
dispute, the sources said, speaking by telephone from Suez.
Many Egyptian workers have gone on strike demanding better
wages and conditions in the 18 months since Hosni Mubarak was
removed from power, emboldened by new freedom to protest.
The workers said the factory had been closed for nine days
following a wave of strikes, but was meant to resume work on
Tuesday according to an agreement with the owner, who had said
he would negotiate with the workers once they were back at work.
The protests erupted when the buses which usually ferry the
workers to the factory failed to show up, fuelling speculation
the management had reneged on the agreement.
Ceramica Cleopatra, one of Egypt's biggest ceramics firms,
has been hit by intermittent strikes for months as factory
workers complain of low wages.
Suez, located at the southern entrance to the Suez Canal,
was the scene of early and intense clashes between government
security forces and protesters during the uprising that ousted
Mubarak.
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing
by Tom Perry)