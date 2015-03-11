CAIRO, March 11 Egypt's top cigarette maker
Eastern Co has requested 250 feddans (105 hectares) of
land in a new industrial hub the government hopes to build
around the Suez Canal, the company said on Wednesday.
Eastern, which plans to use the land to build a customs
storage facility and production lines for export, is the first
company to sign up to the development. Financial terms were not
disclosed.
The Suez project, announced by President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi last August, aims to turn the canal area into an
international industrial and logistics hub. In a separate
scheme, the army began digging a second canal in August to allow
two-way traffic of larger ships.
The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe
and Asia and brings in around $5 billion of revenues per year, a
vital source of hard currency for Egypt, which has suffered a
slump in tourism and foreign investment since a 2011 uprising.
The economic zone will be a main focus at this week's
international investment summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, where Egypt
hopes to burnish its image and attract billions of dollars.
The investment minister has said he expects the economic
zone to eventually make up about a third of Egypt's economy, but
did not say when it would reach that share.
The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, who is managing
the project, told Reuters last month the military could have a
role in the industrial hub by building infrastructure and
providing security.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and
Keith Weir)