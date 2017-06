CAIRO Dec 12 Revenue from Egypt's Suez Canal rose 5.5 percent on a year earlier to $435.5 million in November, but down 2.8 percent from a month earlier, the Suez Canal Authority website showed.

The canal's revenues in November 2010 were $412.8 million. Revenues in October 2011 were $447.9 million. The waterway is a vital source of foreign currency in Egypt, along with tourism, oil and gas exports and remittances from Egyptians living abroad.