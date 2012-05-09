CAIRO May 9 Revenue from Egypt's Suez Canal fell 0.3 percent in the year to April, the Egyptian Information Portal showed on Wednesday.

Revenue decreased to $433.1 million in April from $434.6 million in April 2011. Revenue in March was $428 million.

The waterway is a vital source of foreign currency in Egypt, along with tourism, oil and gas exports and remittances from Egyptians living abroad. (Reporting by Mohamed Samir; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed)