CAIRO Nov 11 Egypt will finalise a tender for the development of the Suez Canal by the end of the month, the country's investment minister said on Sunday.

"No country is taking the lead, it is an Egyptian project and we are going to finalize the first stage by finalizing this tender by the end of this month," Osama Saleh told a Euromoney conference in Cairo, adding the terms of reference will be tendered globally. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Patrick Graham)