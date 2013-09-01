By Asma Alsharif
| CAIRO, Sept 1
CAIRO, Sept 1 Egypt has arrested three people
who opened fire with machine guns on a ship passing through the
Suez Canal, an army source said on Sunday, playing down what the
waterway's chief described as a terrorist attack.
During Saturday's unsuccessful attack, the
Panamanian-registered container ship COSCO ASIA came under fire
in a northern section of the canal, a major global trade artery
which is secured by the Egyptian armed forces.
"There was an attempt to disrupt security in an area called
el-Qantara as they fired at a ship in an attempt to halt
(traffic on) the waterway," said the army source.
"Three were arrested and they have been dealt with ... This
attack could not have harmed the ships," the source said,
without giving any details except that an investigation was
underway.
On Saturday, the head of the Suez Canal, Mohab Memish, said
a terrorist had carried out the operation, suggesting Islamist
militants could have been behind it. Suez Canal Authority
sources said a rocket-propelled grenade had been used in the
attack.
The sources said that even if a grenade had struck the ship,
it would have had a limited impact. The aim, they said, was to
create a media frenzy and hurt Egypt's image.
Asked if the military suspected the attack was part of a
broader campaign to disrupt the movement of ships, the army
source said. "I don't think so because the Suez Canal is
secured."
Any major attack on the Suez Canal would hammer Egypt's
economy, which depends heavily on revenue from the 192-km (120
mile) waterway, the quickest sea route between Asia and Europe.
Egypt has faced a rising number of militant attacks on
security forces in the nearby lawless North Sinai region after
the army, prompted by mass protests, ousted the country's first
elected Islamist President, Mohamed Mursi, on July 3.
Growing insecurity in Sinai worries the United States
because the area lies next to Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza
Strip, as well as the Canal.
The Suez Canal Authority has received threats from
unidentified groups which said they would target the waterway,
security sources said. At one point the military blocked a
bridge over the canal as a precautionary measure because of
threats.
On July 30 the Egyptian army investigated reports of an
explosion heard near the Suez Canal but found no evidence of a
blast after scanning the area.
