CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's Suez Canal Authority
said on Thursday it would raise toll fees for all vessels
passing through the strategic waterway by 3 percent starting
March 2012, saying tariffs had not been changed for the previous
three years.
"The Suez Canal Authority has decided the following
regarding toll fees in 2012 ... firstly raising vessel toll fees
in 2012 by 3 percent for all types of ships passing through the
canal," it said in a statement, adding that this would be
effective from March 2012.
It said the change followed studies about the global economy
and trade.
