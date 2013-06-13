(Adds comments fro official at the Suez Canal Authority)
CAIRO, June 13 Revenue from Egypt's Suez Canal
rose 1 percent in May from a year earlier to $438.1 million,
driven by a rise in the total tonnage of oil and container cargo
vessels passing through and by a rise in toll fees, the Suez
Canal Authority (SCA) said.
In May 2012 revenue was $434.6 million, while in April 2013
it was $406.1 million.
The waterway is one of the country's main sources of foreign
currency, along with tourism, oil and gas exports and
remittances from Egyptians living abroad.
On May 1, Egypt raised the fees paid by ships passing through
the Suez Canal to boost revenue as the economy struggles to head
off a currency crisis.
Mahmoud Rizk, deputy-head of the department of planning and
research at the SCA said there had been a rise in the oil and
general container cargo vessel tonnage using the waterway.
The tonnage of oil tankers in May rose 22.5 percent year on
year while the tonnage of cargo carriers rose 33 percent, he
said.
"The rise in passage fees that were implemented at the start
of May also contributed to the rise in revenues during the month
of May," Rizk said.
He added that there has been a decline in liquefied natural
gas (LNG) shipments passing through the canal as more Qatari gas
heads to Japan.
The country's Fukushima nuclear crisis of 2011 spurred its
energy companies to scour the world for supplies. Japan now
consumes a third of global LNG shipments.
Rizk said he expected a rebound in 2014 in natural gas
shipments passing through the canal as Qatari gas exports to
Europe and the United States resume.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed in Cairo and Yusri Mohamed in
Ismailia; Editing by Anthony Barker)