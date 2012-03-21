ISMAILIA, Egypt, March 21 Egypt has detained two
men as it investigates allegations that they plotted to attack a
foreign ship as it passed through the Suez Canal, the state news
agency MENA reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.
A resident of the canal-side city of Ismailia, whose name
was given as Soliman Abdel Razek, had planned to carry out the
attack from land alongside the waterway, with the help of a
colleague, Salama Ahmed, the source was quote as saying.
A security source told Reuters both men denied the
accusation, which was based on the account of a third suspect
whom the authorities had detained and later released. The two
suspects, aged 25 and 27, were arrested last week and will be
detained for 15 days.
The source, who asked not to be named, said security forces
had searched property belonging to the suspects but had not
found any explosives, notes or drawings related to the
navigational path of the canal. The suspects said they had
spoken of an attack, but only in jest.
There was no evidence the suspects had any links to
foreigners, the source added.
Sources at the Suez Canal Authority said there were no
threats to navigation through the waterway, but that it was
tightening security as a precaution. The source said the canal's
security system was difficult to penetrate.
Nearly 10 percent of world seaborne trade passes through the
192-km (120-mile) canal, which is the quickest sea route between
Asia and Europe.
