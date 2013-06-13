* Suez canal vital revenue earner for Cairo
* Industry concerns growing over shipping disruptions in
Suez
By Asma Alsharif and Jonathan Saul
CAIRO/LONDON, June 13 A plan by Egypt's
Islamist-led government to develop the land along the Suez Canal
faces fierce opposition in districts that have been flashpoints
for violence before, and may even threaten traffic on the
strategic waterway.
Officials say a draft law aims to raise $100 billion in
yearly revenues, bypass bureaucracy and create an industrial hub
for shipping along the 192 km (120-mile) strip.
Those opposing argue it gives the president absolute powers
to seize land.
Last month, protestors in Port Said stormed a conference
that aimed to showcase the port development plan, forcefully
removing attendees.
While demonstrations have been limited to government
buildings, activists in Suez and surrounding areas say if a
draft law is passed, they could aim to disrupt the flow of
shipping through Suez - a vital chokepoint for global trade
especially goods and oil to Europe.
"The response to the project shows the deep distrust that
many Egyptians have towards (President Mohamed) Mursi's
government and increasingly of the Muslim Brotherhood," said
James Petretta of risk consultancy Maplecroft.
"While the government is desperate to increase revenue and
signal to the world that Egypt is 'open for business', plans to
put this into action are likely to be rushed and at times
haphazard."
Mursi's cash-strapped administration is battling a slump in
tourism, sliding currency reserves and failure to reach
agreement with the International Monetary Fund over a $4.8
billion loan due to required austerity measures. Tolls paid by
ships using the canal bring in around $5 billion annually.
A copy of the draft law seen by Reuters states the president
has the right to determine the area of the Suez project and the
authority's board of directors, appointed by the president, "can
own land and property, including the sequestering of ownership
for public interest".
The draft says the authority's finances are considered
"private funds". Opponents argue such a clause will allow the
state to use land as an asset against sukuk debt raisings, which
if Egypt is unable to repay, can be claimed by investors.
"We are afraid that some countries who have interests with
the Muslim Brotherhood, such as Qatar, will abuse the right of
the lands and take advantage of this," Islam Mosadaq, a leading
Suez activist, told Reuters.
Government spokesman Alaa el-Hadidi said the draft had since
been "rewritten in a very comprehensive way and will be
submitted to the cabinet".
In recent weeks opposition to the plan has spread and a
group of retired generals are seeking to coax the military to
block the proposals.
"If we can't repay the sukuk, foreign firms can claim the
land," retired general Abdulrafi Darwish said.
RISING SHIPPING RISKS
Thousands of activists in Suez, Ismailia and Port Said have
been coordinating opposition, threatening they could escalate
their protests to disrupt the main operations control centre in
Suez.
"I hope that we do not reach the point where we have to stop
navigation at the canal but if they pass the law then this is
... the last step to escalate," said Mohamad Hanafy, a leading
activist in Ismailia.
Cairo says such moves would be "a direct threat to national
security".
"There are certain red lines. Anyone who thinks they can
disrupt navigation of the Suez canal will be considered doing an
act against Egypt's national security and will be dealt with
accordingly," government spokesman el-Hadidi said.
Shipping sources say some vessels calling at Port Said have
experienced robberies in recent months. There have already been
minor stoppages affecting the canal this year by other protest
groups.
"Ports along the Suez Canal are at a somewhat higher risk of
being affected by riots, as also demonstrated in the past," said
Jakob Larsen, maritime security officer with BIMCO, the world's
largest private ship owners' association.
"Judging from the economic and political outlook as reported
by our local contacts, things are likely to get worse before
they get better."
Using the canal is still the quickest route between Asia and
Europe, saving an estimated 15 days of journey time on average.
Shipowners have told Reuters that re-routing around the Cape of
Good Hope might be a consideration if disruptions worsened.
(Writing by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Veronica Brown and
William Hardy)