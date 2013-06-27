* Nationwide protests planned on Sunday
* Military says will continue to secure canal
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 27 Growing turmoil in Egypt is
threatening to disrupt shipments through the Suez Canal and
increase the costs for shipping lines as Cairo's cash-strapped
government seeks ways of bringing in revenue.
Egypt's economy has been in crisis since the 2011 overthrow
of Hosni Mubarak. The government of Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi is grappling with a slump in tourism and falling foreign
currency reserves as it seeks to obtain a loan from the
International Monetary Fund.
"The government will try to generate some income in the
short term through various creative surcharges - including, most
likely, on transit fees through the Suez canal. These measures
will be counterproductive over the intermediate and long term,"
said J. Peter Pham of U.S. think-tank the Atlantic Council.
Rising costs will also hurt the shipping industry - now in
the fifth year of one of the worst slumps on record - which
relies on the 192-km (120-mile) waterway as the quickest route
between Asia and Europe.
In May the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) raised tolls on the
canal by 2 to 5 percent, following an increase of 3 percent in
March 2012.
A spokesman for the authority said talk of another rate hike
this year "will not happen".
He added, "The system to announce tolls happens in the
beginning of the year, so maybe in January there will be a
decision to either raise, stabilise, or lower prices according
to the global economy and other considerations."
Tolls brought in around $5 billion annually in recent years,
but revenues are falling due to reduced trade between Asia and
Europe and a shift to bigger ships to save costs, resulting in
less traffic.
"The rate hike earlier this year is simply not going to make
up for overall revenue losses," said Michael Frodl of U.S.-based
consultancy C-Level Maritime Risks. "We think another rate rise
is likely before the end of the year and could be applied almost
immediately."
A standard container ship bringing consumer goods pays tolls
of around $1.2 million for a return trip through the canal, or
around a quarter of the overall costs of a voyage between Asia
and Europe, according to analysts' estimates.
Shipping industry sources say Cairo may turn to other
charges to raise revenues.
A maritime security source active in Egypt said indirect
surcharges were likely to be introduced, such as stepping up
ship inspections for seaworthiness and checks on ships' security
teams and weapons carried on board.
The Suez Canal Authority has said it may offer discounts or
rebates to increase traffic through the canal. The security
source said, however, "It is unlikely they will be able to act
on it given the growing political and bureaucratic chaos
internally."
PROTESTS AHEAD
Cities around Suez have already been flashpoints for
violence this year, causing minor stoppages through the canal.
Shipping sources say some vessels calling at Port Said also have
experienced robberies in recent months.
Mursi faces nationwide protests on Sunday, the first
anniversary of his inauguration, with opponents urging him to
step down. Days of brawling between his supporters and the
opposition have already left several people dead.
Egypt's military has said it will reinforce security around
the canal ahead of Sunday's demonstrations.
"The Suez Canal is a main lifeline for us," army spokesman
Colonel Ahmed Ali said. "Protecting it is a responsibility for
us toward the Egyptian people and toward the world."
Klaus Holm Laursen of the Suez Canal Container Terminal said
it planned to minimise any potential impact on customers.
Several shipping sources have said that if unrest escalates
they may consider re-routing around the Cape of Good Hope.
"The smaller hassles and minor disruptions may also create
unhappy costumers, and if (they are) not handled by the Suez
Canal Authority, some owners may opt for avoidance of the
canal," Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with trade
association BIMCO, said.
"We can hope that the opponents of President Mursi
understand the long-term economic implications of disrupting
Suez Canal traffic. However, sometimes the logic of an uprising
is not entirely fact-driven."
(Additional reporting by Asma Alsharif and Youssry Ahmad in
Egypt; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)