CAIRO, April 18 Two container ships collided in
Egypt's Suez Canal early on Saturday, delaying traffic through a
vital global trade route for several hours, sources in the canal
authority said.
Traffic resumed after the Danish-flagged Susan Maersk and
the Liberian-flagged Margaret Oldendorff collided near Ismailia
while en route to the Mediterranean Sea, the sources said.
No casualties were reported, but the Margaret Oldendorff
sustained a puncture above the water's surface, one of the
sources said.
The Suez Canal is one of the world's most strategic
waterways, facilitating much of the maritime trade between
Europe and Asia.
It provides about $5 billion in annual revenue for Egypt,
which is currently digging an extension to the 145-year-old
waterway to reduce wait time.
