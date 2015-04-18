(Releads with official statement, spokesman)
CAIRO, April 18 A container ship ran aground in
Egypt's Suez Canal in dense mist on Saturday morning, the canal
authority said, delaying traffic through a vital global trade
route for several hours.
A Maersk Line spokesman told Reuters the
Danish-flagged Susan Maersk sustained no damage or casualties
when it ran onto a sand bank while heading north. He said the
vessel remained seaworthy and was waiting to be pulled off the
sand.
Sources in the canal authority said another ship in the same
convoy, the Liberian-flagged Margaret Oldendorff, had also ran
aground. The two incidents delayed traffic for several hours,
they said.
Other sources in the authority had earlier said that the two
ships had collided, leading to a small puncture in the Margaret
Oldendorff above the water's surface which did not prevent it
from continuing its journey.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach that ship's
operator for comment.
The Suez Canal is one of the world's most strategic
waterways, facilitating much of the maritime trade between
Europe and Asia.
It provides about $5 billion in annual revenue for Egypt,
which is currently digging an extension to the 145-year-old
waterway to reduce wait time.
