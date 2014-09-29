CAIRO, Sept 29 Two container ships collided at
the northern end of Egypt's Suez Canal, delaying traffic through
a vital global trade route, shipping sources said on Monday.
The German-flagged MV Colombo Express and the
Singaporean-flagged MV Maersk Tanjong collided at the mouth of
the canal, knocking three containers from the Colombo Express
into the sea, the sources said.
The collision is expected to delay Suez traffic in both
directions.
"The incident has severely interrupted the second southbound
convoy and the northbound convoy is therefore expected to be
delayed," Agents Inchape Shipping Services said.
The Suez Canal is one of the world's most strategic
waterways, facilitating much of the maritime trade between
Europe and Asia, providing about $5 billion in annual revenue
for Egypt.
Both ships remain parked in the canal lakes as Suez
authorities fish the containers out of the water and complete an
investigation.
No casualties were reported, but the Colombo Express
sustained a 20-metre (65-ft) dent to its left side, Agents
Inchape said.
(Reporting By Jonathan Saul in London and Shadi Bushra in
Cairo)