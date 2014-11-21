CAIRO/FRANKFURT Nov 21 Egypt will use machines
made by a German firm to bore at least four tunnels under the
Suez Canal, part of an $8 billion project to expand the waterway
that the government hopes will raise revenues and foreign
currency reserves.
Unlisted Herrenknecht AG was discussing contract details, a
spokesman for the company said on Friday, giving no details.
Kamal al-Waziri, chief of staff of the Egyptian armed
forces' engineering division, had said on Thursday that the army
had contracted a German company to provide machines for three
car and train tunnels in Port Said, the northern outlet of the
canal into the Mediterranean Sea. The tunnels are being built by
Orascom Construction and other Arab contractors.
Half of the budget for expanding the canal was allocated for
building six tunnels, the Suez Canal Authority said last week.
Egypt has been battered by political turmoil and violence
for more than three years and the government of President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi hopes the expansion will almost triple revenues
from the waterway by 2023 to $13.5 billion from $5 billion.
Sisi, the former army chief who has put infrastructure
mega-projects at the top of his economic agenda, called for the
new canal to be built within one year, instead of the five years
recommended by international experts.
The development will run alongside the existing 145-year-old
waterway - the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
