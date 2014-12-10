* Master plan by March for logistics, industrial hub
* Gov't sees Suez Canal revenues rising from $5 bln
* Bureaucracy has stifled business for decades
By Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy
CAIRO, Dec 10 The consultant on a project to
develop the Suez Canal says cumbersome Egyptian government
bureaucracy could hamper its chances of success.
Yehia Zaki, director of Egypt operations at global
engineering firm Dar Al-Handasah, said he had urged the
government to introduce bureaucratic and legal reforms.
The Suez project, announced by President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi in August, aims to turn the canal area into an
international industrial and logistics hub. In a separate
scheme, the army began digging a second canal in August to allow
two-way traffic of larger ships.
"If there is a chance there, you need to provide the proper
enabling environment for it. You cannot have it with the current
bureaucracy or the current legislation or with very poor
infrastructure connections," Zaki told Reuters in an interview.
The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe
and Asia and brings in around $5 billion of revenues per year, a
vital source of hard currency for Egypt, which has suffered a
slump in tourism and foreign investment since a 2011 uprising.
A vast network of ministries, agencies and authorities has
stifled business in Egypt for decades. Sisi launched an economic
reform drive last summer with new taxes and cuts to costly
energy subsidies.
Though Sisi's ministers have been more forthcoming about the
challenges facing Egypt than previous ones, it is unclear how he
will ease entrenched bureaucracy.
Zaki seemed confident the current administration was more
serious about making mega-projects work.
"It varies depending on which ministry, which agency, but
the aggregate of it for me as a private sector consultant is
positive, is better than other interactions with Egyptian
governments," he said.
The consortium led by Dar al-Handasah is expected to
complete a master plan for the hub by March, including
investment opportunities in industry, logistics and maritime
services.
"The vision is to turn this area into something totally
different and capitalise on its location and what it can offer
and added value," said Zaki.
He declined to provide an overall investment figure, saying
the project's scope was still not fully defined.
"We could be looking into 250-300 square kilometres of area
or double that size, so it can vary drastically," Zaki said.