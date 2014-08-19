(Adds economist quote, details, background)
CAIRO Aug 19 Egypt's Suez Canal Authority
announced on Tuesday that a Bahrain-registered firm is to
develop a huge industrial and logistics hub around the canal,
but gave no details of the project itself.
The Egyptian army is a local partner in Dar Al-Handasah
Egypt through the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, army and
government sources have told Reuters.
A plan to develop the canal was announced under former
President Mohamed Mursi last year but opponents accused him of
attempting to sell public land to foreigners and the project was
shelved for many months. The army ousted Mursi in July last year
following mass protests.
The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General
Mohab Memish, announced the winning consortium alongside Prime
Minister Ibrahim Mahlab at a news conference in the city of
Ismailia, a city on the banks of the canal.
"The winning consortium to create the master plan for the
Suez Canal area development project is the consortium of Dar
Al-Handasah Shair and Partners, which is registered in Bahrain,
in alliance with Dar al-Handasah Egypt," Memish said.
He gave no further details about how much the project is
likely to cost or which industries the plan would focus on. The
Suez Canal Authority was not immediately available for comment.
Earlier this month, President and former army chief Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi announced a multi-billion dollar national project
to expand the Suez Canal by building a new canal alongside it.
It was not immediately clear in what way the two
projects might be linked.
Sisi has said he would not hesitate to award to the army
major projects that would help revive Egypt's economy.
The military - whose budget is not made public - has accrued
a business empire ranging from bottled water to tablet computers
and is seen by many Egyptians as more efficient than the
government.
The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe
and Asia and brings in around $5 billion in revenues per year, a
vital source of hard currency for Egypt which has struggled
since a 2011 uprising deterred tourists and foreign investors.
In January, Egypt invited 14 consortia to bid for the
development of 76,000 square kilometres (29,000 square miles)
around the canal. Thirteen of the 14 consortia, which included
Australia's WorleyParsons, consulting firm McKinsey &
Co and Japan's Oriental Consultants, submitted bids.
"WAIT AND SEE"
The government says it wants to attract both local and
foreign investors for the Suez Canal area development project
which it has hailed as a way of turning Egypt into a major
trading hub through the expansion of shipping facilities.
But investors are likely to wait until more concrete plans
have been announced before pouring in money.
"It is an important project... If it is well planned and
well designed it is achievable," said Mohamed Abou Basha, an
economist at Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes.
"The idea has been there for many years but never been
implemented or seriously considered... We have to wait to see
how they are going to design the zone, which industries are they
planning to attract and what benefits they will give investors,"
Abou Basha said.
The Sinai peninsula, which lies the eastern side of the
canal, has seen a rise in violence from Islamist militants in
recent months, prompting the government to launch an ongoing
military campaign in which hundreds have died on both sides.
Egypt's Gulf Arab allies support the Egyptian military and
have given billions of dollars in aid to the country since the
army ousted Mursi last year.
Dar Al-Handasah says on its website that its 6,900 employees
offer services in planning, design, management and supervision
and that it has finished building projects across the Middle
East, Africa and India.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and
Shadia Nasralla)