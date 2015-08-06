By Eric Knecht
| ISMAILIA, Egypt
ISMAILIA, Egypt Aug 6 Nationalist celebrations
to inaugurate a major extension of the Suez Canal intended to
power an economic turnaround began on Thursday when Egyptian
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi boarded a historic yacht to
welcome foreign dignitaries.
Dressed exceptionally in military regalia, the former armed
forces chief, who led a military takeover two years ago but ran
for president as a civilian last year, sailed to Ismailia to
join leaders of France, Russia and Gulf Arab states for the
ceremony.
The $8 billion New Suez Canal project was completed in just
one year instead of three on Sisi's orders, but economists and
shipping analysts question whether there is sufficient traffic
and east-west trade to meet its ambitious revenue targets.
The canal expansion is the centrepiece of a grand agenda to
lift the most populous Arab nation out of poverty and secure
Sisi's grip on power after he ousted elected Muslim Brotherhood
President Mohamed Mursi in 2013 following mass protests.
The spectacular inauguration was also intended to strengthen
his international standing, with French President Francois
Hollande and Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev among
leaders attending.
Sisi set sail with a young boy dressed in military fatigues
waving the Egyptian flag at his side aboard the yacht
El-Mahrousa, the first ship to pass through the Suez Canal when
the waterway was opened in November 1869.
Thursday was declared a public holiday. Cairo and other
cities were decked out in bunting, with fairy lights hung from
the Nile river bridges and banners proclaiming "From the mother
of the world (Egypt) to the whole world".
Newly delivered French Rafale fighters and U.S. F-16
warplanes staged a flypast, while helicopters flew overhead and
naval vessels escorted the yacht in the televised ceremony.
The yacht was an ambivalent symbol, since King Farouk, the
last monarch to rule Egypt, sailed into exile in Italy aboard it
after being ousted by the military in 1952.
Egypt had been reeling from years of turmoil since the Arab
Spring uprising that deposed autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, and
many of the country's nearly 90 million population have suffered
from a slower economy, a fall in tourism and high inflation.
The government believes the New Suez Canal and an industrial
zone to be developed around it will seal Egypt's deliverance
from economic purgatory - to the skepticism of some.
The project involved extending a waterway parallel to part
of the 19th century canal connecting the Mediterranean to the
Red Sea, as well as deepening and widening the old channel - the
shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
The project has been billed as a national accomplishment on
par with President Gamal Abdel Nasser's nationalisation of the
original Suez Canal in 1956 and building of the Aswan Dam.
State television broadcast shots of the new canal to the
theme of the popular television series Game of Thrones.
In Cairo's Tahrir Square a crowd of about 300 gathered in
the square honking horns with the colour of the Egyptian flag.
"This isn't just for me, it's for my children and
grandchildren. This is for the whole world," said 50-year-old
Gamal Amin.
But not everyone was enthralled.
"There isn't anything new to be celebrating. There are more
important things for Egyptian people that this money could have
been used for," said Mahmoud, 24, walking past Tahrir.
WISHFUL THINKING
For many Egyptians, as well as economists and experts, the
immediate benefits of the expansion, funded largely by a public
subscription in Egypt, are not obvious.
The Suez Canal Authority expects a windfall of additional
revenue -- $13.23 billion in annual revenue by 2023 from just
over $5 billion in 2014, with the number of daily vessels rising
from 49 to 97 over the same period.
But sluggish world trade, competition from an expanded
Panama Canal and a slower Chinese economy make it unlikely the
project can achieve its revenue targets anytime soon or bring
about a significant fall in unemployment from about 13 percent.
Some economists have branded the projections 'wishful
thinking' especially since Suez Canal revenue growth has failed
to keep pace with growth in world trade since 2011.
But British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon praised the
project as a "modern wonder".
Egypt and its Western allies are keen to burnish its image
in the face of a region beset by turmoil. But Cairo too faces an
ongoing and increasingly brazen two-year-old insurgency based
across the Suez Canal in Sinai peninsula that has killed
hundreds of police and soldiers.
In an ominous turn, Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate
released a video on Wednesday threatening to kill a Croatian
hostage within 48 hours if Muslim women prisoners were not
freed. Last month, the group managed to fire a rocket at an
Egyptian navy vessel in the Mediterranean, near the coast of
Israel and the Gaza Strip.
But Egyptian authorities say the safety of ships through the
stategic canal has never been under threat.
(Additional reporting by Jake Rashbass and Ahmed Aboulenein;
Writing by Yara Bayoumy)