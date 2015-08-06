* Megaproject seen as cornerstone for economic turnaround
ISMAILIA, Egypt, Aug 6 Egypt received a show of
international support on Thursday as it inaugurated a major
extension of the Suez Canal which President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
hopes will power an economic turnaround in the Arab world's most
populous country.
The former armed forces chief, who led a military takeover
two years ago but ran for president as a civilian last year,
told a ceremony attended by French, Russian, Arab and African
leaders that Egypt would defeat the terrorism that dogged the
project.
"Work did not take place in normal circumstances, and these
circumstances still exist and we are fighting them and we will
defeat them," Sisi said after signing an order allowing ships to
cross the New Suez Canal.
"We promised a gift to the world and we accomplished it in
record time - an additional artery for prosperity and for
connecting civilization to enhance the movement of international
trade," he said, as the first vessel, a container ship called
CMA CGM TITAN, blew its horn and passed through the canal.
The $8 billion project was completed in just one year
instead of three on Sisi's orders, but economists and shipping
analysts question whether there is sufficient traffic and
east-west trade to meet its ambitious revenue targets.
The canal expansion is the centrepiece of a grand agenda by
Sisi to cement his tenure as the man who brought stability and
prosperity to Egypt after he ousted elected Muslim Brotherhood
President Mohamed Mursi in 2013 following mass protests.
The inauguration ceremony was also intended to bolster his
international standing in the presence of French President
Francois Hollande, Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev, King
Abdullah of Jordan, the emir of Kuwait and the king of Bahrain.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was in Cairo on Aug. 2
for a strategic dialogue with Egypt, but no top-level
representative of the Obama administration attended the
ceremony. Ambassador Robert Beecroft and Darrell Issa, a
Republican U.S. Representative from California, attended.
Egypt's allies are keen to burnish its image in a region
beset by turmoil. Cairo too faces an increasingly brazen
two-year-old insurgency based across the Suez Canal in the Sinai
peninsula that has killed hundreds of police and soldiers.
In an ominous turn, Islamic State's Egyptian affiliate
released a video on Wednesday threatening to kill a Croatian
hostage within 48 hours if Muslim women prisoners were not
freed. Last month, the group managed to fire a rocket at an
Egyptian navy vessel in the Mediterranean, near the coast of
Israel and the Gaza Strip.
But Egyptian authorities say the safety of ships through the
strategic canal has never been under threat.
Earlier Sisi, in full military regalia, sailed up the canal,
flanked by a young boy in military fatigues waving the Egyptian
flag, aboard the yacht El-Mahrousa, the first ship to pass
through the Suez Canal when it was opened in November 1869.
Newly delivered French Rafale fighters and U.S. F-16
warplanes staged a flypast, while helicopters flew overhead and
naval vessels escorted the yacht in the televised ceremony.
DELIVERANCE FROM PURGATORY
Thursday was declared a public holiday. Cairo and other
cities were decked out in bunting, with fairy lights hung from
the Nile river bridges and banners proclaiming "From the mother
of the world (Egypt) to the whole world".
Tents for the festivities in Ismailia were erected on the
east bank of the canal. A giant statue of a toiling canal worker
with shovel in hand looked over the waterway. A towering statue
of the ancient Egyptian Pharaonic goddess Isis with wings
splayed looked out over the new channel, with the flags of the
world flying behind it. Nationalist songs by military brass
blared.
Sisi was to host a lavish dinner later on Thursday and
guests were to be treated to Verdi's Opera Aida.
The yacht was an ambivalent symbol, since King Farouk, the
last monarch to rule Egypt, sailed into exile in Italy aboard it
after being ousted by the military in 1952.
Egypt had been reeling from years of turmoil since the Arab
Spring uprising that deposed autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, and
many of the country's nearly 90 million population have suffered
from a slower economy, a fall in tourism and high inflation.
The government believes the New Suez Canal and an industrial
zone to be developed around it will seal Egypt's deliverance
from economic purgatory - to the skepticism of some.
The project involved extending a waterway parallel to part
of the 19th century canal connecting the Mediterranean to the
Red Sea, as well as deepening and widening the old channel - the
shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
In Cairo's Tahrir Square a crowd of about 300 gathered in
the square honking horns with the colour of the Egyptian flag.
"This isn't just for me, it's for my children and
grandchildren. This is for the whole world," said 50-year-old
Gamal Amin.
But not everyone was enthralled. "There isn't anything new
to be celebrating. There are more important things for Egyptian
people that this money could have been used for," said Mahmoud,
24, walking past Tahrir.
WISHFUL THINKING
For many Egyptians, as well as economists and experts, the
immediate benefits of the expansion, funded largely by a public
subscription in Egypt, are not obvious.
The Suez Canal Authority expects a windfall of additional
revenue -- $13.23 billion in annual revenue by 2023 from just
over $5 billion in 2014, with the number of daily vessels rising
from 49 to 97 over the same period.
But sluggish world trade, competition from an expanded
Panama Canal and a slower Chinese economy make it unlikely the
project can achieve its revenue targets anytime soon or bring
about a significant fall in unemployment from about 13 percent.
Some economists have branded the projections 'wishful
thinking' especially since Suez Canal revenue growth has failed
to keep pace with growth in world trade since 2011.
But British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon praised the
project as a "modern wonder". Britain, Egypt's former colonial
power, France and Israel launched an ill-fated attack on Egypt
after Nasser nationalised the canal in 1956, but were forced to
withdraw largely due to U.S. and Soviet pressure.
