By Stephen Kalin and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Aug 3 Egypt has chosen a consortium that
includes the Egyptian army and global engineering firm Dar
al-Handasah to develop an international industrial and logistics
hub in the Suez Canal area, government and military sources said
on Sunday.
The Suez Canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe
and Asia and brings in around $5 billion of revenues per year, a
vital source of hard currency for Egypt which has suffered a
slump in tourism and foreign investment since a 2011 uprising.
To attract more ships and generate more income, the country
has had plans to develop 76,000 square kilometres (29,000 square
miles) around the canal for years. In January, Egypt invited 14
consortia to bid for project.
Among the bidders, according to Egypt's Al Mal newspaper,
were a group including state-run Arab Contractors and James
Cubitt and Partners, an international consultancy firm. Another
included the McKinsey & Co global management consulting firm.
Two army sources confirmed the selection of the Saudi branch
of Dar al-Handasah, but declined to give further details of the
project before its official announcement, which President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi, the former army chief, is expected to make soon.
"The Dar Al-Handasah alliance will most probably take the
project, as the army is a local partner in the company through
the Armed Forces Engineering Authority," a government source
told Reuters.
"The army wants to handle the infrastructure of this project
in the interest of national security," the source said.
Officials from Dar Al-Handasah in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and
Lebanon where the company has offices were not immediately
available for comment.
ARMY WEALTH, SINAI THREAT
Last year, Sisi orchestrated the ouster of elected Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi and oversaw a massive crackdown on
Mursi's Islamist supporters. Thousands were arrested, imprisoned
or sentenced to death.
This coincided with a rise in violence from Islamist
militants based in the Sinai peninsula, from whom Egypt still
faces a violent threat. In May, the army said it had seized 15
tonnes of a material used to make explosives in a town
straddling the Suez Canal.
The government has been fighting the militants in an ongoing
military campaign in which hundreds have died on both sides.
Sisi has previously said he would not hesitate to award
major projects that will help revive Egypt's battered economy to
the army.
The military - whose budget is not made public - has accrued
a business empire ranging from automobiles to tablet computers
and is seen by many Egyptians as more efficient than Egypt's
government.
Some estimate the size of the military's business operations
at up to 40 percent of the economy, though Sisi says they are
more like two percent.
Gulf allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and
Kuwait donated more than $12 billion in cash and petroleum
products to Egypt after the army overthrew Mursi following mass
protests against his rule.
But Egypt is in dire need of longer-term investments to
generate revenues and tackle youth unemployment, estimated at
over 20 percent.
