CAIRO Oct 24 Recent raids on Egyptian sugar
factories were done only in a limited number of cases but were a
necessary action, Egypt's prime minister said in a television
interview on Monday.
Egyptian authorities have raided sugar factories and
distributors in recent days amid a countrywide shortage of
sugar, blaming the crisis on traders and suppliers hoarding and
smuggling supplies.
Edita Food Industries, Egypt's maker of Twinkies,
said on Monday its sweet factory in Beni Suef had been shut for
three days after authorities seized its sugar.
"[The raids are] a limited number of cases and they have been
dealt with. And we will monitor this procedure, but it was
necessary," Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said during a
television interview.
Ismail said that sugar stocks are enough to cover the
country for three months.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Eric Knecht)