DUBAI Jan 18 Egypt, which has been forced
to rely on local banks for funds in the wake of last year's
popular revolt, is laying the groundwork for a debut sovereign
Islamic bond, or sukuk, said a person familiar with the matter
on Wednesday.
"Egypt is preparing one," he said. "But the government is
studying a new legal structure that will allow them to issue a
sovereign sukuk. They're working on both at the same time."
It is too early to determine the size of the issue but the
North African country is considering a murabaha structure, he
said.
Murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies
with Islamic law.
Egypt this week began negotiating $3.2 billion in support
from the International Monetary Fund and talks could take 2-3
months, an IMF official said.
Analysts say Egypt is in desperate need of international
support to avert a financial crisis, but any agreement is
unlikely to prevent a drop in its currency or see any quick
revival of the investment needed to fuel growth.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Susan Fenton)