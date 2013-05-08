CAIRO May 8 Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi has
approved a law allowing the state to issue Islamic bonds, the
official gazette said on Wednesday, ending a troubled passage
for a bill the government hopes will help revive its flagging
finances.
Egypt's upper house of parliament, which has assumed
temporary legislative powers, approved the law last week after
amending it to meet recommendations from Al-Azhar, the country's
leading Islamic authority.
The Islamist-led government hopes the law will allow it to
tap billions from the Islamic bond, or sukuk, market and bolster
state finances hammered in the two years since an uprising
ousted President Hosni Mubarak.
Egypt's official gazette said the law had been approved by
Mursi and would go into effect on Wednesday. Regulations for
using the law would be issued within three months, it added.
Lawmakers had approved the law in March, but Al-Azhar
objected, saying its top scholars should have been consulted on
the law as stated in the new, Islamic-tinged constitution.
Al-Azhar said this month it had given its approval to the
law on condition that certain articles be amended. It was not
clear whether the law had been sent to Al-Azhar for approval
again or not.
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Michael Roddy)