CAIRO Nov 15 Egyptian developer Talaat Mostafa earned a third quarter net profit of 138.818 million Egyptian pounds ($17.73 million), up from 137.485 million in the same period last year, the company said on Sunday.

Third quarter revenues were 745.538 million pounds, up from 665.562 pounds last year, the company said in a statement published in a local newspaper.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed)