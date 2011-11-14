CAIRO Nov 14 Talaat Moustafa Group , Egypt's biggest listed developer, posted a 43 percent decline in its 2011 nine-month net profit to 493.7 million Egyptian pounds ($82 million), the bourse said on Monday.

The firm made a profit of 863.6 million pounds in the same period of last year.

The bourse statement did not add further details ($1 = 5.975 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shaimaa Fayed)