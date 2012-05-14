CAIRO May 14 Talaat Moustafa Group, an Egyptian real estate company, reported a 2.5 percent rise in its net profit in the first quarter of 2012 compared to the same period last year.

The company reported profit of 173.7 million Egyptian pounds ($28.78 million) in the period until March 31 in comparison with a profit of 169.4 million a year ago, it said in a statement. ($1 = 6.0365 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)