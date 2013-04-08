(Adds detail, background)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, April 8 Egypt will cancel a tax on stock
dividends and investment gains from takeovers and will return
revenue already levied on one bank tie-up, a government official
said on Monday, after protests by investors in the country's
struggling equity market.
Egypt has suffered two years of political chaos and economic
decline since the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak and is
struggling to rein in a soaring budget deficit.
Policy reversals, delays in cutting hefty state subsidies
and failure to secure a much-needed IMF loan have drained the
confidence of investors.
Egypt's currency lost 9 percent against the dollar in the
first three months of 2013 on the official market. The
country's main stock market index is down 6.5 percent
this year.
The Islamist-led government shocked foreign investors last
month when it imposed a 10 percent tax on investment gains from
the takeover by Qatar National Bank (QNB) of local
lender National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB).
It had unveiled the tax plans in December as part of
austerity measures to control a soaring budget deficit, but had
given no indication when it might be applied.
The tax authority only imposed the tax on the QNB bid after
the country's financial regulator approved the deal and at the
end of the bidding process.
"Parliament's economic and financial committee has decided
to cancel the tax plans on dividends and takeover gains,"
Abdullah Shahata, an aide to the finance minister, told Reuters.
Investors who committed their NSGB shares to the takeover
would redeem what they paid in tax on the deal, he said.
Shahata said members of parliament had decided the taxes
would have a "negative effect on the investment climate in
Egypt".
The surprise tax decision hit NSGB stock, making QNB
effectively overpay. The Qatari lender committed 38.65 Egyptian
pounds ($5.65) per share for NSGB, which at the time represented
a small premium. On Monday, NSGB stock was worth 27 pounds.
Gulf oil producer Qatar is a major investor in Egypt. It
granted Cairo a $2 billion loan in December.
QNB said in December it planned to buy only the 77 percent
stake in NSGB held by France's Societe Generale, but
in February Egypt's regulator gave its approval on the condition
that the Qatari lender buy 100 percent of NSGB.
Egypt is in talks with the International Monetary Fund over
a $4.8 billion loan, hoping to boost foreign reserves from a
critically low $13.4 billion reached in March.
($1 = 6.8383 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ulf Laessing and Asma
Alsharif; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)