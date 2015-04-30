(Adds quotes, sukuk announcement, background)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, April 30 The Egyptian government is
working on amending the payment method of a new tax on stock
dividends and capital gains, the finance minister said on
Thursday, dampening market expectations of any big changes to
the unpopular levy.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi approved a law imposing a 10
percent tax on stock dividends and capital gains last July as
part of efforts to overhaul an economy battered by years of
political turmoil.
But Egyptian investors say the law is causing confusion and
hampering investment, and filed a lawsuit against the government
this week demanding changes to certain aspects of it.
"The main amendments we are working on are over the tax
payment mechanism," Hani Kadry Dimian told reporters at a news
conference, without elaborating.
Traders have said the market does not understand how the tax
will be calculated or collected, adding to uncertainty
heightened by an indefinite delay to parliamentary elections.
The stock market hit a four-month low in early trade on
Tuesday, but later rebounded on hopes for a compromise on the
tax.
Although the law was approved in July, the "executive
regulations", which stipulate how it will be applied, were not
published until this month and investors say there are many
ambiguities.
Separately, Dimian said Egypt hopes to issue sukuk, or
Islamic bonds, at the beginning of the 2015/2016 fiscal year.
"We hope to issue, at the very least, an ijara-structured
sukuk at the beginning of the new fiscal year," he said.
The ijara sukuk structure is a sharia-compliant sale and
lease-back contract.
Dimian said his ministry had completed amendments to a sukuk
law and a draft had been sent to the Islamic Development Bank
for the opinion of the Sharia board.
The sukuk law was first passed in 2013 under the rule of
Islamist president Mohamed Mursi who was toppled by the army
after mass protests against his rule in the same year.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Susan
Thomas)