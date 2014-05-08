CAIRO May 8 Egypt's government approved a
temporary 5 percent tax on wealthy individuals to fund social
programs, the cabinet said in a statement late on Wednesday,
less than three weeks before the country votes for a new
president.
The tax rise, which will apply to those earning over one
million Egyptian pounds ($142,200) a year, still needs to be
passed by Interim President Adly Mansour before it can be
implemented and will only be applied for a temporary period.
"In pursuit of the principle of social justice, the cabinet
has approved the suggested amendment from the finance ministry
on the income tax law with regard to implementing an additional
temporary five percent tax on income more than one million
pounds," the statement said.
After the army's ouster of freely elected Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi in 2013, a presidential election to be held this
month is widely expected to be won by army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi.
However, the new president faces severe economic challenges.
Egypt's economy has been hammered for the past three years as
turmoil following a mass uprising in 2011, calling for social
justice and better distribution of wealth, drove foreign
investors and tourists away.
The country of 85 million has been struggling to curb a
budget deficit that swelled to around 14 percent of GDP last
year and is under pressure to cut subsidies that eat up around a
fifth of its budget but risks triggering protests if it does so.
Those subject to the temporary tax will be given some choice
over which areas their funds can be spent in.
"It will be allowed for the (tax payer) to use the amount of
the tax to finance one or more service projects from the public
projects in the education, health, agriculture, housing or
infrastructure sectors in the various provinces and cities
across the country," the statement said.
($1 = 7.0302 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)